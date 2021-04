New Zealand trade balance for March is a surplus of NZD 33m

prior NZD 181m

prior NZD 4.47bn

prior NZD 4.29bn





exports NZD 5.68bnimports NZD 5.65bnThe USD is losing a little more ground in early Asia morning trade. NZD, AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, yen all gaining a few points.