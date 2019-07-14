NZ data - Performance Services Index (June): 52.7 (previous: 53.6)

New Zealand services PMI - data from BusinessNZ

Not a mover of the forex to much extent at all upon release.

But, filed away as info.











June headline result below the long term average of 54.4.





BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope:

"The first 6 months of 2019 represented the lowest overall average activity result for that timeframe since late 2012/early 2013. While the index has yet to get very close to the no change mark of 50, nor has it shown any signs of building momentum to pick up pace."



---

ps. RBNZ meet August 7. Earlier post on the kiwi:



