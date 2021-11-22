NZ data: Q3 retail sales -8.1% q/q (vs. expected -10.5%)

New Zealand spent much of Q3 in some form of lockdown or another - mainly in the largest city, Auckland. 

New Zealand Retail sales for Q3 -8.1% q/q
  • expected -10.5% q/q (lockdown impact), prior 3.3%
And, for the y/y, -5.2% 
  • prior 33.3% y/y (the y/y in Q2 was also lockdown impacted)
The focus in NZ this week is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy announcement on Wednesday:

