NZ data - quarterly business survey. Business confidence -35% (prior -34%)

NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is well regarded in New Zealand as an economic indicator.

Shows a further drop in business confidence in Q3

net 35 percent of businesses expect a worsening in general economic conditions

down from net 34 expecting a weakening in Q2 (ie -35 down from -34)



weakest since March 2009

More:

Decline in firms' own trading activity

net 11 percent of businesses reporting demand fell over the quarter

weakest since September 2010

The full report is only available to NZIER subscribers. Those are the 'highlights' above. More commentary from NZIER: