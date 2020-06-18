NZ fin min says biggest impact from coronavirus on economy will be in Q2

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson 

  • largest impact from global recession and health restrictions will be seen in current quarter
  • NZ got a head start on recovery by opening economy quicker than forecast
Comments following the Q1 data released earlier today:

