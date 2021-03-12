NZ fin min says govt will address high prices

New Zealand finance minister Robertson in response to:

Robertson said the government will address the issue of the elevated house prices in the coming weeks and in the 2021 budget later this year. Robertson didn't specify the steps to be taken.





Likely measures include:

debt-to-income ratio tests

measures to cool demand

measures to favour first home buyers





Last month the government instructed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to consider the impact on housing while formulating monetary policy decisions.





Info via Reuters