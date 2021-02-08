NZ finance minister Robertson releases 2021 budget policy statement
New Zealand finance minister Robertson
The New Zealand finance minister Hon Robertson releases the 2021 budget policy statement
On the lookout for other comments/details.
- net debt outlook has improved
- government will announce measures to curb housing demand
The NZDUSD is trading at 0.72187 after the pair extended above a swing area between 0.7222 and 0.72252. The high for the day reached 0.72318, but as traded and close below the swing area the last 4 hourly bars.