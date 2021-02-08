NZ finance minister Robertson releases 2021 budget policy statement

New Zealand finance minister Robertson

The New Zealand finance minister Hon Robertson releases the 2021 budget policy statement



net debt outlook has improved



government will announce measures to curb housing demand







The NZDUSD is trading at 0.72187 after the pair extended above a swing area between 0.7222 and 0.72252. The high for the day reached 0.72318, but as traded and close below the swing area the last 4 hourly bars.





On the lookout for other comments/details.