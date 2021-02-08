NZ finance minister Robertson releases 2021 budget policy statement

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

New Zealand finance minister Robertson

The New Zealand finance minister Hon Robertson releases the 2021 budget policy statement
  • net debt outlook has improved
  • government will announce measures to curb housing demand
On the lookout for other comments/details.

The NZDUSD is trading at 0.72187 after the pair extended above a swing area between 0.7222 and 0.72252. The high for the day reached 0.72318, but as traded and close below the swing area the last 4 hourly bars.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose