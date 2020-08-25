New Zealand finance minister says Auckland lockdown hurts GDP by NZ$500 million per week

Treasury estimates impact on GDP to be NZ$500 million per week

Fits within the range of other economic forecasts of NZ$300-600 million per week

Auckland went into lockdown on 12 August and the stay-at-home measures were extended from yesterday through to the coming Sunday at the very least, instead of late Wednesday as originally planned.





That said, NZ PM Ardern has maintained that even if Auckland restrictions are eased, the country will still remain at Level Two alert as set out earlier i.e. social distancing measures to remain in place until at least 6 September.