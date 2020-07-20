NZ finance minister: The money is available if the economy needs more stimulus
Comments by NZ finance minister, Grant Robertson
- Though the economy is currently doing better than expected
- Government wants to manage debt as tightly as possible
- Will not spend funds if investment isn't required
This is pretty much what most governments are preaching right now, but make no mistake. The playbook of fiscal conservatism has been thrown out the window as the global economy continues to reel from the fallout of coronavirus pandemic.