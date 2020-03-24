NZ finmin Robertson announces business finance guarantee scheme

says the government will to set up NZD $6.25 bn business financing guarantee scheme

govt to carry 80% of the credit risk for scheme while remainder will be carried by banks

RBNZ to reduce banks' core funding ratios from 75% to 50% to help make credit available



Also:

retail banks have agreed to provide mortgage repayment holiday scheme for those affected by COVID-19

NZD has been strongly bid the whole session - hopes of a deal in the US Congress on the corv coronavirus economic relief measures is boosting nearly everything at the expense of the USD today. NZD adding a little more now