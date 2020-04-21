NZ finmin Robertson: NZ economy in strong position before crisis, well placed to recover
New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaking in front of a parliamentary committee
Comments on the government response to coronavirus
- 7 weeks of alert level 4 or 3 is a shorter period than the 8 weeks assumed in Treasury scenario one economic projection
- Says economy was in strong position before crisis and is well placed to recover, certainly relative to peers such as Australia
- biggest risk for small businesses is "yo-yo" effect of having to go back into tighter restrictions
Via Bloomberg
Yesterday I posted on how Goldman Sachs view AUD/NZD, they are in disagreement with Roberston on the relative merits of Australia vs. New Zealand'