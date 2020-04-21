NZ finmin Robertson: NZ economy in strong position before crisis, well placed to recover

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaking in front of a parliamentary committee

Comments on the government response to coronavirus

7 weeks of alert level 4 or 3 is a shorter period than the 8 weeks assumed in Treasury scenario one economic projection

Says economy was in strong position before crisis and is well placed to recover, certainly relative to peers such as Australia

biggest risk for small businesses is "yo-yo" effect of having to go back into tighter restrictions

Via Bloomberg

---

Yesterday I posted on how Goldman Sachs view AUD/NZD, they are in disagreement with Roberston on the relative merits of Australia vs. New Zealand'



