Coronavirus - NZ finmin Robertson says the country is examining further support for firms and households

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speech

  • thousands will need to re-train, gain new skills 
  • variety of options to support essential businesses 
  • budget will focus on recovery, kickstarting economy 
  • need to kickstart economy when restrictions ease 
  • must chart course to sustainable fiscal position 
  • we must take opportunity to reset our economy 
Earlier from NZ PM Ardern anno9unce 20% pay cuts for herself, ministers and heads of govmt departments. for 6 months. 

