Coronavirus - NZ finmin Robertson says the country is examining further support for firms and households
New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speech
- thousands will need to re-train, gain new skills
- variety of options to support essential businesses
- budget will focus on recovery, kickstarting economy
- need to kickstart economy when restrictions ease
- must chart course to sustainable fiscal position
- we must take opportunity to reset our economy
Earlier from NZ PM Ardern anno9unce 20% pay cuts for herself, ministers and heads of govmt departments. for 6 months.
