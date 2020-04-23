NZ finmin Robertson says there will be more government support
Robertson speaking with Bloomberg in an interview
- some way from opening border - restrictions will be in place for a significant period of time
- will be more government support
- will continue to be careful with government sopending
- RBNZ QE approach is correct and right for now
On Robertson's fiscal comments - NZ went into the crisis with government finances in very good shape indeed.
---
Other news from NZ - Dominos Pizza is readying to reopen