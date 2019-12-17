NZ government announce a lift in the minimum wage

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand is targeting a minimum wage of $20 an hour by 2021

As a step along the way the rate will rise on April 1 2020 to $18.90 per hour.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway:
  • "Around a quarter of million workers will be better off next year, thanks to another $1.20 an hour increase to the minimum wage, the biggest equal lift ever"

Scoop NZ:
  • An estimated 242,000 workers will benefit by a lift in their income, which includes people working on $17.70 and between $17.70 and $18.90 an hour.
---
Might be worth a tic or so to the inflation rate. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose