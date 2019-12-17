NZ government announce a lift in the minimum wage

New Zealand is targeting a minimum wage of $20 an hour by 2021

As a step along the way the rate will rise on April 1 2020 to $18.90 per hour.





Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway:



"Around a quarter of million workers will be better off next year, thanks to another $1.20 an hour increase to the minimum wage, the biggest equal lift ever"





An estimated 242,000 workers will benefit by a lift in their income, which includes people working on $17.70 and between $17.70 and $18.90 an hour.

---

Might be worth a tic or so to the inflation rate.



