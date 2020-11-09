NZ government minister says COVID-19 delivery could be as early as Q1 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ government Science and Innovation minister Woods commenting on the Pfizer/Biontech agreement 

NZ govmt has purchase 1.5 m doses (subject to it having completed trial successfully)
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose