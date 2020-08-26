NZ has allocated "hundreds of millions of dollars" towards Covid-19 vaccine
New Zealand government says its putting the money aside to pay for coronavirus vaccine as soon as it becomes available
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had spoken with world leaders about global vaccine development:
- "Collaboration is our strength and when we find a vaccine, it must be available to everyone."
- "We are working particularly closely with Australia to ensure we are connected to all parts of vaccine development, distribution and use, as well as our Pacific neighbours to elevate their voices," she said.