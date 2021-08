Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data

The New Zealand government has ordered the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to take house prices into account in policy setting. Macro-pru tightening is on the way:



RBNZ will soon be tightening mortgage lending standards Ahead of that is a rate hike next week, August 18. Widespread expectations are for 3 hikes ahead of the end of this year, one in August, October and December.