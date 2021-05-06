NZ May, preliminary business confidence +7.0 (prior -2.0) and activity outlook +32.3 (prior +22.2)

New Zealand ANZ business survey for May, preliminary

prior -2.0

prior +22.2





ANZ main points:

All the sub-components also showed solid lifts: export, investment and employment intentions, capacity utilisation, and profit expectations.

Pricing expectations hit yet another record high, and cost expectations are off the charts.





ANZ's graph of pricing intention is indeed rocketing:





The Reserve Bank of New Zealand say they want to keep monetary policy supportive and that inflation is only transitory. If those pricing intentions translate to CPI increases can they hold the line?

