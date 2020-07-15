Responses to the NZ negative CPI print coming in - "need for further action from the RBNZ "

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ with analysis on the New Zealand inflation data out earlier:

Comments (in summary):
  • These data captured a fair amount of lockdown-induced noise, dragging on quarterly inflation. That suggests Q3 will include a healthy dose of payback (but with underlying inflation continuing to decelerate).  
  • Looking through the noise, inflation and employment headwinds reinforce the need for further action from the RBNZ

  • " the underlying pulse is weak"

  • "The RBNZ has a momentous battle on its hands. Without further action or a significant change in the economic outlook, the risk of a persistent undershoot is likely to materialise."
