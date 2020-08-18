NZ new confirmed coronavirus cases today 13 (some Australia COVID-19 news also)

Meanwhile in Australia, the state of Victoria has had more than 2100 cases in the outbreak since May 26.

All but 103 of the cases can be genomically sequenced linked back to an outbreak associated with the Rydges Hotel. This is where returnees to Melbourne were being quarantined. With inadequate supervision.





The subsequent blooming in infection numbers, associated illnesses, hospitalisations, deaths and shut-down induced economic destruction are due to this mismanagement. Nowhere else in Australia has suffered any where near the infection Vic has seen. Its not even close.











