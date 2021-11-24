NZ October exports NZD 5.35bn (prior 4.4bn) & imports NZD 6.64bn (prior 6.57bn)

New Zealand October trade balance data showing a very strong performance for exports.

The trade balance for October is a deficit of 1.286bn from September's -2.206bn revised)

and the annual trade balance is -4.92bn from September's -4.11bn





The focus for the NZ dollar is back on Fed moves, Daly's pivot to a quicker taper supported the USD on Wednesday. Earlier the as expected RBNZ rate hike resulted in a 'sell the fact' move for the kiwi$ also.