NZ October exports NZD 5.35bn (prior 4.4bn) & imports NZD 6.64bn (prior 6.57bn)
New Zealand October trade balance data showing a very strong performance for exports.
The trade balance for October is a deficit of 1.286bn from September's -2.206bn revised)
- and the annual trade balance is -4.92bn from September's -4.11bn
The focus for the NZ dollar is back on Fed moves, Daly's pivot to a quicker taper supported the USD on Wednesday. Earlier the as expected RBNZ rate hike resulted in a 'sell the fact' move for the kiwi$ also.