NZ October exports NZD 5.35bn (prior 4.4bn) & imports NZD 6.64bn (prior 6.57bn)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand October trade balance data showing a very strong performance for exports.

The trade balance for October is a deficit of 1.286bn from September's -2.206bn revised)
  •   and the annual trade balance is -4.92bn from September's -4.11bn

 The focus for the NZ dollar is back on Fed moves, Daly's pivot to a quicker taper supported the USD on Wednesday. Earlier the as expected RBNZ rate hike resulted in a 'sell the fact' move for the kiwi$ also. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose