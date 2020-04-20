NZ PM Ardern: To ease lockdown restrictions in a week

Comments by New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern





There is no widespread community transmission in NZ

We have tested over 85,000 people for the coronavirus

One of the highest rates per capita in the world

Virus transmission rate is now 0.48

We have done what few countries have been able to

Elimination doesn't mean zero cases, it means zero tolerance

Will hold at alert level 3 for two weeks before reviewing further

Alert level 3 means people should still stay at home

That's a positive development, as the kiwi races to a session high on the day on the announcement. NZD/USD is now at 0.6060 as the government confirms that they will be moving out of the current lockdown measures starting from 27 April.





Still, it's baby steps not only for New Zealand but for all countries around the world. Easing of lockdown restrictions doesn't equate to a return to pre-virus conditions, not when global travel is still non-existent and consumer behaviour is going to change drastically.



