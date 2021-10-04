NZ PM Ardern announces minor easing of restrictions for Auckland

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern has left the country's largest city, Auckland, in Level 3 lockdown

But has allowed some minor easings:
  • increase in outdoor meeting limits, to 10 people
  • early childhood education centres may reopen
  • visits to the beach allowed
  • hunting allowed
The rest of the country stays at level 2, 100 cap on hospitality venues to ease.
--
 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet this week:
