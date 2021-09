Remark by New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern

Auckland to stay at Level 3 lockdown for at least two weeks

The remainder of the nation remains at Level 2 lockdown





With the latest outbreak on the delta variant being brought under control, restrictions are slowly being phased out. That's good news for the outlook going into Q4 and only bolsters confidence within the RBNZ to perhaps hike by 50 bps next month.