NZ PM Ardern: Don't see 'travel bubble' with Australia in the short-term

Comments by New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern





To discuss 'travel bubble' with Australia tomorrow

Doesn't expect this to happen in a couple of weeks

Decision on easing restrictions will still be made on 11 May

Message remains the same, "stay the course"

Despite Australia and New Zealand being the best in containing the virus outbreak among OECD countries, even trying to open international borders between them is a tough ask. You have to imagine what this means for other countries globally.





In its latest update earlier today, New Zealand reported zero new coronavirus cases with an estimated of 191 active cases still residing in the country.



