NZ PM Ardern lays out plan to speed up vaccination rollout
New Zealand PM Ardern says to speed up vaccination rollout, with all eligible ages
able to book in their vaccine by September 1
- to move to 6 weeks between
doses to ensure more people are at least partially vaccinated
- New Zealand simply not in a position to
a full reopen just yet
- says phased reopening border
planned next year; self-isolation pilot to be tested
- will move to new individual risk
based border settings that will establish low, medium and high risk
pathways from Q1 2022
- says elimination retained as best
strategy to keep covid out and economy open
