NZ PM Ardern lays out plan to speed up vaccination rollout

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand PM Ardern says to speed up vaccination rollout, with all eligible ages able to book in their vaccine by September 1

  • to move to 6 weeks between doses to ensure more people are at least partially vaccinated
  • New Zealand simply not in a position to a full reopen just yet
  • says phased reopening border planned next year; self-isolation pilot to be tested
  • will move to new individual risk based border settings that will establish low, medium and high risk pathways from Q1 2022
  •  says elimination retained as best strategy to keep covid out and economy open

