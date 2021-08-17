NZ PM Ardern: Not sure yet if Auckland COVID-19 case is delta variant
Remarks by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern
She adds that New Zealand has already "planned for this eventuality", so we'll see what that means in the hours ahead and if a snap lockdown will be announced.
- A positive case of COVID-19 in a community has been detected
- Not sure if it's delta variant yet, but I'm assuming it is
The Auckland community case above relates to a 58-year old male from Devonport, considered to have become infectious on 12 August. The patient is not vaccinated, but his wife is fully vaccinated.