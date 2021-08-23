NZ PM Ardern says nationwide lockdown extended until midnight on Friday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern


  • Don't believe peak of outbreak has been reached yet
  • Auckland lockdown extended until midnight 31 August
  • With delta, more certainty is needed
That is when they will review the settings and the situation again before deciding if a further extension will be needed, again. In case you missed it, New Zealand reported another 35 new COVID-19 cases in the past day here.

Ardern also confirms that parliament is temporarily suspended for a week.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose