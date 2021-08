NZ PM Ardern says nationwide lockdown extended until midnight on Friday

Remarks by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern





Don't believe peak of outbreak has been reached yet

Auckland lockdown extended until midnight 31 August

With delta, more certainty is needed







Ardern also confirms that parliament is temporarily suspended for a week.

That is when they will review the settings and the situation again before deciding if a further extension will be needed, again. In case you missed it, New Zealand reported another 35 new COVID-19 cases in the past day here