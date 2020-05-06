NZ PM Ardern says New Zealand economy has a safe haven advantage
Prime Minister Ardern says the early and fast government response to the virus outbreak has helped the economy be positioned to rebuild more quickly than many others globally
- "That is our safe-haven strategic advantage"
- says Q1 jobs data shows economy was strong heading into the outbreak
- says Microsoft plans to open a data centre region in NZ is a sing NZ is open for quality business investment
