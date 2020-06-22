NZ PM Ardern says to extend cruise ship ban that was due to expire on 30 June
New Zealand says no to the return of cruise ships for now
- Our border controls are among the strongest in the world
- Quarantine capacity is growing as more citizens return
After having experienced a decent period without any new coronavirus cases, there has been a few incidents in New Zealand in the past week but all related to returning citizens.
The 7 new cases in the past five days were reported to be all citizens returning that have either transited through India or Pakistan, with some on the same flights.