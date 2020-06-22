NZ PM Ardern says to extend cruise ship ban that was due to expire on 30 June

New Zealand says no to the return of cruise ships for now





Our border controls are among the strongest in the world

Quarantine capacity is growing as more citizens return

After having experienced a decent period without any new coronavirus cases, there has been a few incidents in New Zealand in the past week but all related to returning citizens.





The 7 new cases in the past five days were reported to be all citizens returning that have either transited through India or Pakistan, with some on the same flights.



