NZ PM Ardern to address media at 0600 GMT on new COVID-19 case in Auckland

It is going to be a nervous next couple of days for NZ and the kiwi

The latest community case detected (reports say source yet to be identified) breaks the streak in New Zealand since February and may pose a problem to the RBNZ tightening outlook if it turns out anything similar to that of Australia.





New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, will be speaking later so let's see if there are any further details on the details what this means if the infection spreads further.