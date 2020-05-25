NZ PM Ardern: Will raise limit on social gatherings to 100 people from 29 May





NZ has been reporting zero cases over the past three days, with only one new case seen in the past week (besides a reclassification of four new cases, but recovered, on 19 May).





However, with international borders still shut, that remains a blow to NZ's tourism industry - which plays a big role in the country's economy. But at least the domestic situation has gotten a lot better, so that lays the groundwork for the reopening of borders eventually.