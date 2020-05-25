NZ PM Ardern: Will raise limit on social gatherings to 100 people from 29 May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

New Zealand continues to ease coronavirus restrictions


  • New Zealand will consider to move to Alert Level 1 no later than 22 June
That is a considerable shift from the current limit of 10 persons, meaning private events can comfortably take place starting from this Friday. That should also allow people to be more at ease when conducting themselves in public spaces as well.

However, with international borders still shut, that remains a blow to NZ's tourism industry - which plays a big role in the country's economy. But at least the domestic situation has gotten a lot better, so that lays the groundwork for the reopening of borders eventually.
See here for global coronavirus case data

NZ has been reporting zero cases over the past three days, with only one new case seen in the past week (besides a reclassification of four new cases, but recovered, on 19 May).

You can check out NZ and other countries' coronavirus data here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose