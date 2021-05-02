NZ PM Jacinda Ardern says the differences with China are becoming harder to reconcile

Ardern was speaking to the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday

emphasised the tensions in the relationship between China and New Zealand

saying the differences between the two countries were "becoming harder to reconcile"

and there were "no guarantees" inside the relationship

"We hope that China too sees it in its own core interests to act in the world in ways that are consistent with its responsibilities as a growing power, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council."







---

As background, China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, accounting for 29% of exports in 2020. As further background, China has levied trade restrictions on Australian exports due to increasing strains between the two contries.















