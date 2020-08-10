NZ prelim July Business Confidence: -42.4 (prior -31.8) & Activity Outlook: -17.0 (prior -8.9)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand ANZ business survey for August, preliminary. 

The key indicators remain at weak levels, dropping further this month in the flash reading:

  • Business Confidence vs. prior -31.8  

  • Activity Outlook vs. prior -8.9

more to come  

ANZ comments:
  • adds to the evidence that the post-lockdown rebound may have run its course.
  • Employment and investment intentions fell too as the post-lockdown bounce starts to give way to the drag from the closed border 
  • with temporary fiscal support measures poised to roll off in coming months, and the impacts of a closed border to be fully felt only when the peak-tourism summer season arrives, there are plenty of economic hurdles to clear yet. Today's data is indicative of exactly that.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose