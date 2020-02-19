NZ producer price inflation data for Q4 2019

New Zealand PPI


PPI input +0.1% q/q
  • prior +0.9%

& output +0.4% q/q 
  • prior +1.0%
Slower price rises than previously. Stats NZ report is here (link) if you'd like more info on this, 

