NZ Q4 2019 jobs report. Unemployment rate 4.0% (vs. expected 4.2%)
New Zealand issue an official employment report only 4 times a year
This for the final quarter of last year
Unemployment rate 4.0% … looks good BUT there is zero q/q employment growth and a decline in the participation rate …. so, these negate the good headline
- expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%
Employment change 0.0% q/q
- expected 0.3%, prior 0.3%
Employment change 1.0% y/y
- expected 1.2%, prior 1.0%
Participation rate 70.1%
- expected 70.4%, prior 70.4%
Private wages excluding overtime 0.6% q/q
- expected 0.5%, prior 0.6%
Private wages including overtime 0.6% q/q
- expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%
Average hourly earnings 0.1% q/q
- expected 0.5%, prior 0.6%