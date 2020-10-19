NZ quarterly Business Opinion Survey due at the top of the hour

New Zealand Institute for Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion for Q3 was scheduled on the 6th of October.

But its coming today instead.













Analysts expect the QSBO to show a recovery in business confidence for the quarter

Q3.





Via Westpac, in summary:

Since the June survey, activity restrictions have been rolled back and economic activity has been bouncing back faster than expected. We expect that those developments will be reflected in a sharp rise in business conditions in the September QSBO survey. Nevertheless, activity and confidence are still expected to remain below pre-Covid levels. Hiring and investment intentions are also likely to remain subdued.








