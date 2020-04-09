NZ ramp up the coronavirus lock down - all arrivals to be quarantined

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand PM Ardern says the country will not be exiting the shut in early 

  • exiting early may jeopardise any gains made
  • NZ government to make an exit decision on April 20, with reference to data

All arrivals in the country to be quarantined
  • for 14 days
  • inside an approved facility 

The guards can be quite convincing, don't even think about trying to get out early. 
