NZ residential mortgage lending in December surged 48% y/y to a new record high

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is another sign, if more are needed, that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is going to be reluctant to cut interest rates further.

 The Bank may very well roll out new macroprudential measures (such as tighter LVRs) soon also. 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose