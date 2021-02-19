NZ residential mortgage lending in December surged 48% y/y to a new record high

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
S&P & NASDAQ post 3 day losing streak. Dow breaks 2-today record close streak
Crude oil (April contract) dips below 100 hour MA but finds some support at trend line
EURGBP falls to lowest level since March 2020, but finds support at hourly trend line
GBPUSD rotates back higher after buyers stall near broken trend line
S&P retests 100 hour MA. Look for sellers to put up a fight on the test.
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Friday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 17 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday February 15 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4624
PBOC media says don't mistake liquidity withdrawal as a policy signal
ECB's Villeroy says no risk of an overheating economy, sustained increased in inflation in Europe
ECB Lagarde: 2021 the year of recovery
Fed's Brainard: System ultimately needs standardized disclosures on climate risks