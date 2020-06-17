NZ says has formally begun free trade talks with the UK

New Zealand says the first round of talks will take place in mid-July

deal will work towards removal of trade tariffs between the two countries

Good news for both countries if these can be concluded successfully.





The UK is currently embroiled in what seem to be quite difficult talks with the EU on trade and are threatening to leave without a deal.

The population of the EU is around 360 million. New Zealand is just shy of 5 million, You do the math.





Still, gotta start (all over again) somewhere!











