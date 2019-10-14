NZ tourism numbers, up 1.8% y/y

August immigration figures for New Zealand are out, showing net immigration for the month +3530

vs. +4640 in July (revised from 5100)





Population growth is a positive for economic growth, aalthough the 'per capita" folks raise niggles.





As part of the data release is the 'short term' visitors numbr also.

Up 1.8% y/y in August

Not all are tourists of course, as the headline to my post says. Some of them may well be folks visiting to negotiate new Trump hotels and golf courses and what have you.





NZD up a few wee tics:











