NZ Treasury highlights an upside risk to economic growth
From the NZ Treasury's weekly update, leading with their view on Q3 retail sales:
- experienced their highest growth on record
- presenting upside risk to the Treasury’s ... forecast of GDP growth
- Card spending has shown a steady recovery in November after some volatility, and the number of people receiving income support continues to fall.
The report is not sunshine though, Tresury recognise risks to growth ahead also.
Here is the link for more, its a quick read and worthwhile for NZD traders.