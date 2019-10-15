NZD at fair value while AUD sits below

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A real quick snippet from ANZ on their fair value model for the New Zealand and Australian dollars 

  • ANZ have fair value for the NZD at 063
  • And for AUD at 0.70

ANZ outlooks for both are 'mildly bullish' for this week and bearish for the month ahead.

AUD has been short on luck
  • We have now broken support. How low the AUD falls will be defined by how aggressively the RBA eases and the success of Chinese stimulus efforts. 
NZD
  • is expected to trade in line with risk sentiment
  • little in the domestic story to justify recent strength
  • a challenging global story over the medium term, we still think conditions are in place for the NZD to fall below fair value in 2019


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose