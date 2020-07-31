NZD forecasts, higher but underperforming AUD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

More via NAB, I posted on their AUD outlook earlier:

Projections for NZD/USD:
  • 0.68 by year end (prior 0.66)
  • 0.70 by June 2021 (0.68)
  • 0.73 by June 2022 (0.71) & to top out there
NZD to underperform vs. AUD
  • NZ international travel restrictions likely to remain in place for an extended period,
  • NZ has greater exposure to global tourism compared with the case for Australia
NZ September election could prompt NZD volatility, downside more vulnerable than upside
  • Labour return to office, further move towards left-leaning policies looks the most likely outcome



