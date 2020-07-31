NZD forecasts, higher but underperforming AUD

More via NAB, I posted on their AUD outlook earlier:

Projections for NZD/USD:

0.68 by year end (prior 0.66)

0.70 by June 2021 (0.68)

0.73 by June 2022 (0.71) & to top out there

NZD to underperform vs. AUD

NZ international travel restrictions likely to remain in place for an extended period,

NZ has greater exposure to global tourism compared with the case for Australia

NZ September election could prompt NZD volatility, downside more vulnerable than upside

Labour return to office, further move towards left-leaning policies looks the most likely outcome














