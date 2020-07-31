NZD forecasts, higher but underperforming AUD
More via NAB, I posted on their AUD outlook earlier:
Projections for NZD/USD:
- 0.68 by year end (prior 0.66)
- 0.70 by June 2021 (0.68)
- 0.73 by June 2022 (0.71) & to top out there
NZD to underperform vs. AUD
- NZ international travel restrictions likely to remain in place for an extended period,
- NZ has greater exposure to global tourism compared with the case for Australia
NZ September election could prompt NZD volatility, downside more vulnerable than upside
- Labour return to office, further move towards left-leaning policies looks the most likely outcome