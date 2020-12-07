NZD has more to go, where to target - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse maintains a bullish bias on NZD over the coming weeks.

"Our bias from current levels is still to look for further NZD strength. As such, we now see NZDUSD moving towards 0.73 and shift to a 1.0280 target in AUDNZD, while maintaining our AUDUSD target unchanged at 0.75," CS notes.

"The following points drive our thinking: a) The vaccine news flow remains supportive. b) No reprieve for the RBNZ on housing," CS adds.

