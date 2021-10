New Zealand Q3 inflation data post is here, a huge rise:

New Zealand Q3 CPI 2.2% q/q (vs. expected 1.4% q/q) As noted in that post the y/y is the strongest in over 10 years while the q/q the strongest in more than 3 decades (excluding increases associated with value-added tax changes)





NZD/USD has risen further, its been sideways and then higher since the Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike earlier this month: