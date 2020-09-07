NZD hostage to global risk mood - but here is the support level for NZD/USD

A note with comments on the New Zealand dollar via KiwiBank, in summary:

Last week the NZD was supported

by comments from RBNZ Governor, Adrian Orr to the effect that he was not overly concerned with the recent strength in the currency

also as the market factored an already heavily priced negative OCR possibility for 2021 - which we have highlighted previously as a potential unwind risk, which could ignite a rocket under the birds wings.

NZD performance will be guided by the length of the current global equity market shakeout

Thursday's ECB policy decision and Friday's US CPI numbers to play second fiddle

We would anticipate NZDUSD to be supported at levels in the 0.6630-0.6650 region for the week

further topside tests cannot be discounted should the love come back into equities.



