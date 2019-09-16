The Westpac survey on third quarter consumer confidence has shown another drop:

Not much of a drop, for sure, but its enough to register a 7 year low for the index. See that post link for more detail.





NZD is down a few tics. I guess the market has bigger fish to fry, what with the oil attacks and the nerves on show at the RBNZ and what have you.













Oh yes, there is a dairy auction coming up today in London time. That'll be the next scheduled idiosyncratic input for the kiwi. I'll get a preview up soon.