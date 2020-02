The New Zealand dollar is a little higher.

The Unemployment rate came in 4.0% from 4.2% prior and a beat of what was the median consensus expectation of 4.2%





BUT …. as I said in the data post ( here ICYMI ) there is zero% q/q employment growth and a decline in the participation rate .... so, these negate the good headline





The wages growth data was a mixed bag.





Kiwi a few tics better only: