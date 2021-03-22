NZD the biggest loser in early Asia trade - housing measures?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier news from NZ on measures to improve housing affordability:

Have been greeted with not a lot of enthusiasm, the general take is that the measures fall short of what is needed, just a 'drop in the bucket', 

Its hard to link the moves as being of too much impact on the kiwi $ (you can make the case, a case can be made for pretty much anything if you try hard enough), but nevertheless, its the only fresh news that has crossed out of NZ.

